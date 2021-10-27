Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a blogger to three years in prison on charges of defaming the country’s Emir and spreading false news on Twitter, a local newspaper said.
The ruling was issued by the criminal court that also ordered the convict’s cellphone be confiscated and the offensive tweets deleted, Al Rai added.
The defendant, whose name was not given, was charged with violating the Emir’s rights and powers by posting defamatory tweets and deliberately misused his cellphone in spreading the offensive comments and false news, the report said, citing prosecution. The paper did not report what the blogger had exactly tweeted.
The verdict can be appealed.