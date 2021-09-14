Dubai: A 22-year-old Australian woman committed suicide by jumping over the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad bridge into the sea, local media reported.
The woman is said to have stopped her car near Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Bridge, and jumped to her death.
Kuwait Fire Service department dispatched patrol boats to the scene, where rescue teams searched for the woman. Her body was recovered and was handed over to the competent authorities.
As per preliminary investigation, the woman left her family house in the morning and headed to the workplace. But she changed her route and went towards the bridge.
Her motive is still being investigated.