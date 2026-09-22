New activities include marine training, sea delivery services and floating recreation
Dubai: Kuwait has approved seven new commercial activities, including sea taxi services, marine training and floating recreational activities, as it expands the scope of businesses covered by the country’s economic activity classifications.
Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdulaziz Al Marzouq issued Ministerial Resolution No. 184 of 2026 introducing the activities under the unified guide for the classification of economic activities across Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
The decision adds sea taxis, under international code 501101; marine exercises and training, code 854900; and the sale and delivery of consumer orders by sea, code 479900.
It also covers floating recreational activities, code 932906; advertising display services in marine areas, code 731001; and general marine repair and maintenance services, code 331509.
A seventh activity allows for the manufacture of automated movable shading systems using aluminium and tensioned fabrics, under code 131087.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Coast Guard, will supervise the six maritime activities, while the Public Authority for Industry will oversee the manufacturing activity involving movable shading systems.
The resolution took effect from the date of its issuance and is to be published in the official Kuwait Alyoum gazette. Authorities concerned have been instructed to implement the decision within their respective areas of responsibility.
Al Marzouq took on the commerce and industry portfolio in an acting capacity this month after a decree accepted the resignation of former minister Osama Boodai and assigned Al Marzouq the role in addition to his existing responsibilities.