Men convicted over attempt to smuggle 120 kg of hashish
Kuwait’s Court of Appeal has upheld death sentences handed to three Iranian nationals convicted of attempting to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the country, local media reported.
The ruling confirmed an earlier verdict by the Criminal Court, which found the three men guilty of trying to traffic more than 120 kilograms of hashish and 10,000 psychotropic pills.
Authorities said the suspects were intercepted by Coast Guard forces near Kubbar Island following coordination with the General Directorate for Drug Control, after intelligence indicated they were transporting the drugs by boat.
Investigations revealed the men had planned to drop the shipment at a designated location near the island. During questioning, the defendants reportedly admitted they were to receive 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars each for the operation after coordinating with another individual.
The smuggling attempt was foiled in a coordinated operation, leading to their arrest and the seizure of the narcotics.
The appeal court’s decision reinforces Kuwait’s strict stance against drug trafficking offences.