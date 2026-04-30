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Kuwait appeal court upholds death sentences for three Iranians in drug case

Men convicted over attempt to smuggle 120 kg of hashish

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three Iranians found guilty of attempting to traffic more 120 kilograms of hashish and 10,000 psychotropic pills
Three Iranians found guilty of attempting to traffic more 120 kilograms of hashish and 10,000 psychotropic pills
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Kuwait’s Court of Appeal has upheld death sentences handed to three Iranian nationals convicted of attempting to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the country, local media reported.

The ruling confirmed an earlier verdict by the Criminal Court, which found the three men guilty of trying to traffic more than 120 kilograms of hashish and 10,000 psychotropic pills.

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Authorities said the suspects were intercepted by Coast Guard forces near Kubbar Island following coordination with the General Directorate for Drug Control, after intelligence indicated they were transporting the drugs by boat.

Investigations revealed the men had planned to drop the shipment at a designated location near the island. During questioning, the defendants reportedly admitted they were to receive 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars each for the operation after coordinating with another individual.

The smuggling attempt was foiled in a coordinated operation, leading to their arrest and the seizure of the narcotics.

The appeal court’s decision reinforces Kuwait’s strict stance against drug trafficking offences.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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