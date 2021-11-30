Cairo: A fire broke out in a house in Kuwait, killing an old woman, her daughter and a grandchild, local media reported. A second grandchild was injured in the incident.
The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) was alerted that a blaze had erupted in a one-floor house in the area of Sulaibiya in the governorate of Al Jahra and that some people were trapped inside as a result.
On reaching the site, firefighters battled the blaze and retrieved four persons from outside the house, three of them were unconscious. They were a woman aged 70, her 40-year-old daughter and a granddaughter of seven.
They were found to have died due to chocking after inhaling smoke. The second child, aged five, sustained various burns in the body. The four belong to the Bidoon (stateless) community in Kuwait, according to Al Anba newspaper.
The KFF and forensic evidence authorities opened investigations into the cause of the fire.