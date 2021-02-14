Kuwait City: Jazeera Airways, the Kuwaiti budget carrier, announced that it will be launching direct flights between Kuwait and the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo twice a week.
The first flight is set to take off on February 21.
“We are now able to serve the Sri Lankan community in Kuwait as well as tourists to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has also in place strict health and safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic which travelers should abide by and confirm before traveling,” Rohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways said.
Increase transport
The move will increase transport accessibility to the larger number of Sri Lankan’s, around 100,000, that work and reside in Kuwait.
Prior to the announcement, only both countries’ national airline, Kuwait Airways and SriLankan Airlines, had direct flights between the capitals.