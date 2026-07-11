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Indian Embassy in Kuwait temporarily limits passport, visa services to emergencies until July 19

Passport, visa and consular work restricted; ICAC centres shut until further notice

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian Embassy in Kuwait halts routine services, emergency cases only till July 19
Indian Embassy in Kuwait halts routine services, emergency cases only till July 19
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The Embassy of India in Kuwait has temporarily restricted passport, visa and consular services to emergency cases only until July 19, 2026, citing administrative reasons.

The embassy said only applicants who provide documents proving the urgent nature of their requests will be allowed to access services during this period.

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Emergency services available

The embassy will continue to process urgent requests, including:

  • Tatkal passport issuance

  • NRI certificates

  • Short-validity passports for applicants whose Civil ID is nearing expiry

  • Emergency Certificates

  • E-Visas

Regular applications suspended temporarily

Routine services will not be accepted or processed during the temporary restriction period, including:

  • Normal passport applications

  • Passport attestations

  • Regular visa applications

The embassy also announced that all Indian Consular Application Centres (ICAC) in Kuwait will remain closed for accepting applications until further notice.

Advisory for Indian community in Kuwait

Applicants seeking emergency assistance have been advised to visit the Embassy’s Consular Wing between 9am and 12 noon with the required supporting documents.

The embassy urged Indian nationals and other applicants to check official updates before visiting service centres.

Officials clarified that the move is a temporary operational measure due to administrative reasons and does not represent any change to India’s visa policy or travel regulations.

Related Topics:
indiaKuwait

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