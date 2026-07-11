Passport, visa and consular work restricted; ICAC centres shut until further notice
The Embassy of India in Kuwait has temporarily restricted passport, visa and consular services to emergency cases only until July 19, 2026, citing administrative reasons.
The embassy said only applicants who provide documents proving the urgent nature of their requests will be allowed to access services during this period.
The embassy will continue to process urgent requests, including:
Tatkal passport issuance
NRI certificates
Short-validity passports for applicants whose Civil ID is nearing expiry
Emergency Certificates
E-Visas
Routine services will not be accepted or processed during the temporary restriction period, including:
Normal passport applications
Passport attestations
Regular visa applications
The embassy also announced that all Indian Consular Application Centres (ICAC) in Kuwait will remain closed for accepting applications until further notice.
Applicants seeking emergency assistance have been advised to visit the Embassy’s Consular Wing between 9am and 12 noon with the required supporting documents.
The embassy urged Indian nationals and other applicants to check official updates before visiting service centres.
Officials clarified that the move is a temporary operational measure due to administrative reasons and does not represent any change to India’s visa policy or travel regulations.