Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Cassation has sentenced former defense minister Sheikh Khaled Al Jarrah to seven years in prison with hard labour and enforcement in the high-profile “Army Fund” case.
The court also imposed a fine of 105 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $340.50 million) on defendants involved in the case. The verdict, which was announced on Sunday, also mandated the repayment of double the amount embezzled, totalling around $681 million.
The ruling, led by Judge Sultan Bouresli, marks a crucial turn in a case that has gripped the nation. Several others have been also sentenced to seven years in prison with hard labour and enforcement. The sentence comes amidst a broader crackdown on corruption and misuse of state funds in Kuwait.
The court, however, refrained from pronouncing a sentence for former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak. Rather, it ordered him to refund money linked to charges of misusing army funds.
The “Army Fund” scandal came to light in 2019 when then-defence minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah revealed the misappropriation of approximately 240 million dinars ($800 million) from a military assistance fund. The revelation led to the resignation of the government and sparked widespread calls for accountability and reform.
Former prime minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak, who had been in office since 2011, resigned amidst the scandal and subsequent political turmoil. His resignation marked a significant moment in Kuwait’s political history, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing corruption and maintaining public trust.