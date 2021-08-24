Vaccination is required for those who are within specified age group

Kuwait City: While expats were allowed into the country since beginning of this month, there has been uncertainty about the return of their children. To clear up the confusion, a local newspaper stated the government will not stand in the way of allowing children of expats, whose parents are in Kuwait, from travelling to the country.

Children over the age of 12 will need to be vaccinated with two doses of an authorised vaccine, as per the requirements of the Ministry of Health.

Restricted countries

Last week, the government announced passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Nepal will be allowed to travel to Kuwait.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to reveal when direct flights will resume and if there are any restrictions on travellers. That said, the Ministry of Health and the DGCA met on Monday to set the conditions, standard and organise flights. In addition, they are coordinating with national airlines to dictate the number of flights and the capacity of passengers on each flight.

It is expected that the schedule and the distribution of flights will be finalised by this week.

Other vaccines

The government stated last week that passengers who received two doses of the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines, can only enter the country if they had taken a third dose of one of the vaccines approved by Kuwait.