Cairo: A group of expatriate teachers, who returned to Kuwait after being stranded abroad, have found themselves in a dilemma due to medical fitness tests, a Kuwait newspaper has reported.

The teachers, whose number was not given, told Al Anba that they had returned to Kuwait on entry visas valid for one month after their failure to renew their residency permits online that had expired while they were stuck abroad due to the pandemic-related travel restrictions.

After returning to Kuwait and starting their jobs, they were required to undergo medical tests to prove they are fit, they said.

They did another test, the results of which have yet to be approved, which means they are illegal residents and as such have to pay a fine of KD10 each per day.

According to them, they have been told to leave the country after registering power of attorney for their colleagues to follow up procedures for terminating their contracts in Kuwait.

“There is a provision in the contract stipulating that in case of termination, both sides have to notify each other of the step three months beforehand to avoid considering departure without notice immediate resignation that results in cutting a quarter of the end-of-service gratuity value,” they were quoted as saying in the report.

The embattled expatriates have called on education officials to help end their quandary and extend their entry visas pending finalisation of related procedures.