Kuwait City: With the increasing rate of crime and violence in Kuwait, statistics have revealed drugs are behind 65 per cent of all cases, according to local media. Out of every 50 cases, 35 are drug-related, whether it be drug dealing, usage or manufacturing.
The statics pointed out that around 50 to 60 per cent of prisoners are serving time on drug related charges. Of those accused, around 93 per cent are men. Out of the 25,000 drug cases in the past 10 years, around 12,000 suspects are Kuwaiti citizens.
Drug use
A source told a local newspaper there are around 40,000 drug addicts in Kuwait, with a growing number of teenagers and young adults falling into the figure.
The main reason for the rapid spread of drug use is due to two factors: (1) emergence of new and cheap drugs and (2) easy transportation. Most drugs that enter Kuwait are produced and distributed in Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Between 2012 and 2020, around 650 citizens and residents died from a drug overdose. Kuwaitis make up the largest percentage of drug fatalities at 61.5 per cent.
The deadliest year was in 2018 with 116 recorded overdose deaths.