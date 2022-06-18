Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has instructed all its employees to wear facemasks following a noticeable increase in the daily COVID-19 infections, local media reported.
The ministry has issued a circular making it mandatory for all employees in all its facilities to wear a mask, while attributing the decision to the current epidemiological situation in the country.
Quoting sources Al Anba newspaper said the country is mulling the possibility of obliging the public to wear facemasks in all indoor places in case COVID-19 infections increased further.
Last May, the government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions. Since then, travellers to the country were no longer needed to take a PCR test or provide proof of vaccination. Individuals showing symptoms of the disease were asked to wear mask.
All public institutions and places can be accessed regardless of one’s COVID-19 vaccination status and PCR tests are no longer a requirement at workplaces and educational institutions.