Cairo: The Kuwaiti Health Ministry has said booster shots against COVID-19 are available without prior appointments, a step aimed at enhancing efforts to limit the spread of the contagious ailment in the country. The would-be recipients must have obtained the second dose of vaccination six months ago.
People wishing to get the booster shots are required to head to the Kuwait Vaccination Centre, the ministry added.
“It is important to hurry and get this booster shot to strengthen the immunity system and provide better protection against the danger of infection,” it said.
Kuwait health sources last week cited a high turnout for obtaining the booster shot against COVID-19 as the country has recently witnessed a significant decline in the infection cases due to mass vaccinations.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government eased virus-related restrictions for the fully vaccinated people and announced the return of the country’s airport to operate at full capacity.
After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, Kuwait has allowed the entry of expatriates as long as they have received two doses of an approved vaccine. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Passengers who have taken two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.