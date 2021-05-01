Kuwait City: On Friday, Kuwait Airways announced on their official Twitter account that they will be resuming flights to London as of May 5.
According to the Twitter post, one flight is scheduled for the 5th but sources revealed that there will be regular flights after the date.
Flights were suspended between Kuwait and London on 20 December 2020 after Kuwait announced it will be closing the airport for two weeks. Since then, flights have not resumed.
As for British Airways, flights have been suspended between the two capitals since the end of October. It is expected that flights will resume on June 3.
Travel restrictions
A popular vacation destination for many Kuwaitis, airlines begin to gear up for summer travels as London begins to ease restrictions.
Kuwait still has travel restrictions in place, but Kuwaitis that are vaccinated are exempt from institutional quarantine and are required to quarantine seven days at home.
So far, only Kuwaitis are allowed to enter Kuwait after the government issued a decision on February 7 banning all non-Kuwaiti from entering Kuwait until further notice. First degree family and members of the diplomatic core are exempt from the decision.