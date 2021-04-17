Cairo: Kuwaiti health authorities are due to initiate Sunday a campaign to vaccinate the banking sector employees against COVID-19 as the country is seeking to expand inoculation against the highly infectious disease.
Kuwait so far has confirmed a total of 254,472 coronavirus cases and 1,436 fatalities.
The upcoming campaign is co-organised by the Health Ministry and the Banks Club at the Millennium Hotel, according to Kuwaiti media.
“This initiative stresses the importance of collective efforts in confronting this pandemic in the hope of returning to normal life,” the Banks Club said in a statement.
General public
Kuwait has recently launched mobile vaccination units targeting workers in mosques and in different commercial activities having direct contacts with the general public.
The Gulf country of 4.7 million population kicked off vaccinations against COVID-19 in December.
Despite the inoculation campaign and the stringent virus-related restrictions, an uptick in infections has been seen in the country.