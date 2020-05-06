A volunteer who directs visitors at a coronavirus testing centre, gestures at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref, Kuwait on March 18. Image Credit: Reuters

Cairo: Kuwaiti Health Minister Basil Al Sabah has called on people to stay indoors after the country recorded its highest daily rate of the new coronavirus cases.

Kuwait's tally of infections surged to 5,804 cases on Tuesday after health authorities confirmed 526 new cases, the highest daily virus incidence in the country.

"It has become very important now not to move out of the house unless for absolute necessity," the minister said, according to Kuwait's news agency KUNA.

He stressed the importance of abiding by social distancing, hand sterilisation or frequent handwashing to keep the virus at bay.