Cairo: Kuwaiti Health Minister Basil Al Sabah has called on people to stay indoors after the country recorded its highest daily rate of the new coronavirus cases.
Kuwait's tally of infections surged to 5,804 cases on Tuesday after health authorities confirmed 526 new cases, the highest daily virus incidence in the country.
"It has become very important now not to move out of the house unless for absolute necessity," the minister said, according to Kuwait's news agency KUNA.
He stressed the importance of abiding by social distancing, hand sterilisation or frequent handwashing to keep the virus at bay.
Last month, Kuwait extended a partial curfew imposed in March and lengthened it to take effect daily from 4 in the afternoon until 8 in the morning. Authorities also extended suspension of work at governmental agencies until the end of May as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.