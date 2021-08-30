Kuwait City: On a Turkish airlines flight headed to the United Kingdom, an Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl 10,000 metres above ground in Kuwaiti airspace, according to a statement by Turkey’s national carrier. The mother, Soman Noori, gave birth to the child on Saturday at 4am. Shortly after giving birth, the flight landed in Kuwait as a precaution and then continued to British city of Birmingham.
As there was no doctor on board, the cabin crew assisted with the birth “in line with their training”, the statement read.
Noor, 26, was one of the thousands of Afghans who were evacuated after the Taliban took control of the country this month after routing government forces.
The baby girl was named ‘Havva’.