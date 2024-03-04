Dubai: For the first time in Kuwait’s political history, an 89-year-old man has announced his candidacy in the 2024 National Assembly elections, representing the third district.
Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Saadoun, a venerable figure in Kuwait’s parliamentary life since its inception in 1962, stands as the oldest candidate to participate in the nation’s elections.
Born on November 12, 1934, Ahmed Al Saadoun has been a prominent figure in Kuwaiti politics, currently serving as the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly since June 20, 2023.
His political tenure is extensive, having held the speaker’s position multiple times since 1985 and being a pivotal member of the Popular Action Bloc.
Al Saadoun’s legislative career began in 1975, marking him as a seasoned veteran in Kuwait’s political arena.
His life is rich in public service and commitment to Kuwait’s development, previously holding significant roles in sports administration and contributing to the nation’s legislative reforms, especially in the oil sector.
Despite facing scrutiny over allegations of profiteering in 2007, Al Saadoun’s legislative initiatives, particularly concerning oil output and transparency, have left a substantial imprint on Kuwait’s policy landscape.
Kuwait called on voters to elect members of the national assembly on April 4.
Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued a decree on February15 to dissolve the parliament.
The decree was based on the assembly’s “violation of the constitutional principles”, state news agency Kuna added.