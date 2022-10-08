Kuwait: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah travelled on Saturday to Italy for “usual” medical checks, state news agency Kuna reported, without giving further details.
Sheikh Nawaf assumed power in the state in 2020 after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed.
Earlier the state news agency reported postponement of convening the first parliament session after elections to October 18.
The Gulf state’s crown prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, the ruling emir’s son, as prime minister on Wednesday and later approved a new Cabinet following legislative polls.
The government has not taken the constitutional oath because of the objection of more than 40 members of parliament. Local media said ministers of the old cabinet had resigned.