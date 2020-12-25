Saudi Arabia Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Kuwait’s health ministry confirmed 260 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 149,277, while the death toll settled at 926.

In a statement to KUNA, the ministry’s spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad said that some 3,221 people are receiving treatment, while 39 patients are under intensive care units.

Up to 3,290 COVID-19 swaps were conducted during the last 24 hours, to reach 1,239,132, he added. Earlier, the ministry announced 232 new COVID-19 recoveries, reaching a total of 145,130.

Bahrain

Meanwhile in Bahrain, out of 9,319 COVID-19 tests carried out on 24 December 2020, 253 new cases have been detected among 121 expatriate workers, 115 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 17 are travel related. There were 137 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 88,963.

There are currently 13 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 38 cases receiving treatment. 1,744 cases are stable out of a total of 1,757 active cases.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Friday 178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 361,903.

The health ministry also reported 9 more virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from complications caused by COVID-19 to 6,168.

The ministry also reported 190 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 352,815, with the recovery rate rising to 97.48 percent.

Riyadh reported the highest number of infections with 44 cases, followed by Mecca and Medina with 31 each and the Eastern region with 29 cases.

The Jazan and Najran regions reported just 1 infection each. The remaining cases were detected in different other regions of the Kingdom.

With the steady fall in new infections, the active cases in the Kingdom also dropped to 2,920 out of which 376 were critical cases.

Qatar

Qatar on Friday recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases — 98 from within the community and 31 among travellers returning from abroad.