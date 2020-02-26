All cases in Kuwait are patients who came from Iran

Kuwaiti women wear protective masks at the Mubarakiya Market in Kuwait City Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has announced that the number of new infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen to 12 so far on Wednesday, as a result of a new confirmed infection with the virus.

The ministry said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that a new registered case is a Kuwaiti woman who visited Iran.

In the statment ministry assured that "all cases are stable and the approved protocols of isolation are administered and all patients receive the necessary medical care in one of the hospitals prepared and equipped to receive patients."

On Tuesday morning, February 25, Kuwait reported nine cases.

Also on Monday, Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced that it had suspended all its flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, and Italy after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the countries.