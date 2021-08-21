Cairo: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi will soon make his first trip to Kuwait since he took office in April last year.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Friday the premier will make an official visit Kuwait next week for talks on promoting trade between the two neighbouring countries.
Al Kadhimi will also meet Kuwaiti businesspeople to encourage them to invest in Iraq’s “ trade market and sustainable development,” the ministry added without giving a specific date for the visit.
The ministry added that Iraq’s ambassador to Kuwait Al Manhal Al Safi had discussed with head of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Jassim the premier’s coming visit.
In recent years, Iraqi-Kuwaiti ties have improved after years of strains due to Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait.
Iraq is set to host a regional conference later this month for neighbouring countries aimed to defuse tensions in the region.
Iraq is seeking to rebuild its economy exhausted by a Daesh sweep into the country in 2014 and an ensuing devastating war against the terror group.