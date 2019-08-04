Seven sailors onboard of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf, which it claims was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, as per media reports.

"The IRGC's naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the [Arabian] Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries," TV quoted IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi as saying.

"It carried 700,000 litres of fuel. Seven sailors onboard of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained."