The owners of the Stena Impero confirm they have been unable to contact the vessel

A file picture of Stena Impero Image Credit: Social Media

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they have captured British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state television reported on Friday. The tanker has 23 crew onboard.

Ship's owner Stena Bulk and the managers Northern Marine said they are unable to contact vessel which is now heading north towards Iran.

The IRGC seized the tanker at the request of the maritime authorities in the Iranian province of Hormozgan for "not following international maritime regulations," state television cited an IRGC statement as saying.

The tanker was taken to a coastal area and turned over to the authorities to take the necessary legal steps, state TV reported.

Emergency meeting

Britain's Government Emergency Committee is meeting now to discuss tanker incident in the Gulf.

Northern Marine said Stena Impero was also approached by a helicopter during transit of the strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters.

Stena Impero is a Chemical/Oil Products Tanker built in 2018 and currently sailing under the flag of United Kingdom. Current destination of the tanker is Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Call for more security in the Gulf

Further protection must be provided for merchant vessels after a British flagged tanker was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the UK Chamber of Shipping said on Friday.

"We condemn unreservedly the capture of Stena Impero as she transited the Strait of Hormuz earlier today," the Chamber's chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti, said in a statement.

"This incident represents an escalation. Whilst we call for measured response, it is also clear that further protection for merchant vessels must be forthcoming to ensure enhanced security to guarantee free flow of trade in the region."

Another tanker in Gulf turned sharply towards Iran

A second oil tanker, the British-operated, Liberian-flagged Mesdar, turned sharply north towards Iran's coast on Friday afternoon after passing westward through the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf, according to Refinitiv tracking data.

The turn took place at about 1600 GMT, the data showed, about 40 minutes after a similar course shift by the Stena Impero tanker that Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had captured.