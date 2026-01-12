Horizon Egypt’s $1 billion SA’ADA deal highlights strength of Egypt’s economic reforms

Milestone acquisition underscores investor confidence in Egypt’s economic policies
Cairo: Buoyed by Egypt’s successful economic reforms and heavy state investment in infrastructure, utilities and transport networks, land values in New Cairo have surged to record levels, with prime plots now estimated at around US$1 billion.
Against this backdrop, Horizon Egypt Developments announced it has completed all procedures to acquire the land for its flagship SA’ADA New Cairo project, in coordination with the Lands Projects Authority. The acquisition forms part of the company’s broader commitment to supporting the government’s urban development strategy and strengthening Egypt’s investment environment.
Founded in 2021, Horizon Egypt Developments operates under the leadership of Sheikh Dr Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler’s Emiri Court and Horizon Egypt Developments.
The transaction reflects strong cooperation and mutual confidence between Horizon Egypt Developments and the Lands Projects Authority, reinforcing New Cairo’s growing appeal as a high-value investment destination. Industry observers say such deals contribute to market stability while enhancing the area’s attractiveness to regional and international investors.
Horizon Egypt Developments said the acquisition represents a major addition to its real estate investment portfolio and aligns with its long-term vision of developing integrated, future-ready communities that support the state’s plans for sustainable urban expansion. The SA’ADA New Cairo project is expected to generate solid economic returns and create lasting value within Egypt’s real estate sector.
Reaffirming its long-term commitment to Egypt, the company said it will continue to invest in developments that contribute to economic growth and support the national economy.
