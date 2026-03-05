Dubai: A column of black smoke was seen rising over Doha on Thursday after loud explosions shook the Qatari capital as the country’s air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that the country had been subjected to a missile attack, adding that air defence systems were actively working to intercept the threats. Fighter jets and integrated air-defence systems were deployed as several missiles and drones entered the country’s airspace.

The attacks come as Tehran presses its retaliatory campaign following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Qatari authorities said multiple Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted over the country, preventing wider damage.

Falling debris from destroyed missiles caused injuries and limited damage in some areas. Qatar’s Interior Ministry said at least 16 people were injured.

Officials said some strikes targeted areas near key energy and transport facilities, prompting temporary disruptions and heightened security around strategic locations, including Hamad International Airport and nearby industrial zones.

Video: AFP