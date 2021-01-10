The Oman Ministry of Health reported 538 new cases and three deaths over the past 24 hours. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 117 new coronavirus infections and five more deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 363,809 and the virus-related death toll to 6,291.

A further 166 fresh recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered across the Kingdom to 355,548, with the recovery rate rising to 97.69 per cent.

With the recoveries exceeding the new cases, the active cases have also dropped to 1,970 out of which 309 were critical cases.

Oman

The Ministry of Health reported 538 new cases and three deaths in the Sultanate over the past 24 hours.

The total cases in the country have now touched 130,608, including1,508 deaths, according to the ministry’s latest update.

An additional 311 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to122,867.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.

Kuwait

Kuwait confirmed the detection of 414 new cases and one fatality, raising the total infections to 154,314 and fatalities to 943, the Health Ministry said in its latest update.

Meanwhile, an additional 279 fresh recoveries were reported, taking total recoveries to 149,007. The active cases have now reached 4,364, out of which 46 are still under intensive care.

Bahrain

An additional 287 new cases have been reported in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 95,317.

One more fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, taking death tally to 355, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update. The new cases have been detected among 152 expatriate workers, 121 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 14 are travel related.