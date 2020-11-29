The Ministry of Health has announced the detection of 905 new cases and 27 deaths in Oman in five days. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Oman reported 905 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths over the past five days. The daily reported coronavirus cases and deaths in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar has continued to fall significantly.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said today that it will stop announcing the daily cases of coronavirus and will only publish the weekly indices of the contagion. The ministry revealed that the weekly COVID-19 map is promising, indicating that the Kingdom’s most regions are green, signaling a significant decrease in the contagion in the country.

Oman

The Ministry of Health has announced the detection of 905 new cases and 27 deaths in Oman in five days.

The total cases in the Sultanate have now touched 123,484, including 1,418 deaths. The total recoveries have risen to 114,963 as 1,107 recoveries were reported in the last five days.

The ministry urged community members to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Supreme Committee and the MoH to stem the spread of the contagion in the Sultanate.

Kuwait

The daily tally of coronavirus cases in Kuwait continued to fall significantly, with only 231 new infections reported on Sunday. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, this brings the total number of confirmed infections to 142,426.

Three new fatalities and 524 recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 878, and overall recoveries to 136,413

The new cases were identified as 4,827 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing total COVID-19 tests carried out across the country to 1,091,496.

Active cases have also dropped to 5,135, including 76 seriously infected patients who are under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health announced the detection of 171 new cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 138,648.

No new fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, keeping the country’s death tally at 237. An additional 211 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 135,862. Active cases have now reached 2,549, including 279 that are still under treatment, while 33 critical patients are under intensive care.

Bahrain

A further 130 people have tested with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the Kingdom to 86,185.

No deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, keeping the Kingdom’s fatality tally at 341. Out of the new cases, 53 are expatriate workers, 64 people had infected with the virus after contacting active cases and 13 are due to travel.

The new cases were detected after 8,121 PCR tests were conducted across the Kingdom. There were 132 fresh recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 84,785.