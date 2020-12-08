Total infections in five GCC countries rise to 857,654, total fatalities to 8,923

Kuwait's Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 301 new cases of coronavirus in Kuwait today, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 144,900. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain has climbed to 857,654 cases, and fatality tally has risen to 8,923 on Tuesday.

Kuwait

The Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 301 new cases of coronavirus in Kuwait today, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 144,900.

According to the ministry’s latest update, three people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing fatality tally to 900.

A further 297 fresh recoveries have been recorded during the past 24 hours, raising the overall tally of recoveries to 140,638. The active cases have now touched 3,362, out of which 83 are critical under intensive care.

Oman

Oman today reported 211 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the Sultanate to 125,325. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, two new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the Sultanate’s death toll to 1,454.

Some 214 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 116,720. The ministry urged community members to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the ministry.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health confirmed that only 193 new COVID-19 cases were registered over the past 24 hours, continuing to maintain a steady decline in the single-day infections in the Kingdom.

The ministry also reported 12 more deaths from complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 359,115 and total fatalities to 5,989.

The total number of people recovered from the virus to 349,414, as 246 people have fully recovered in the past 24 hours, with the recovery rate climbing to 97.30 per cent.

With the drastic drop in the number of daily cases and the steady rise in recoveries, active cases have significantly dropped to 3,712 during the last 24 hours, out of which 573 are critical cases.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced 181 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the Kingdom to 88,111.

No deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, keeping the Kingdom’s fatality tally at 341. The newly detected cases include 81 expatriate workers, 91 newly infected people after contacting active cases and 8 are travel related infections.

There were 185 new recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 86,215. The active cases have now touched 1,556, including 1,544 that are stable, 28 are still receiving treatment and 11 are critical patients under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 117 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 140,203.

No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 239.