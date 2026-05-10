Grade 2 pupil succumbs to injuries after ICU admission
A seven-year-old Indian boy has died after falling from a residential building in Bahrain, local media reported, in an incident that has shocked the expatriate community.
The child, identified as Derick Joseph Jismon, a grade 2 student at the Indian School Bahrain, was the only child of an Indian expatriate couple.
The incident occurred at the family’s second-floor apartment near the American Mission Hospital, where the boy is believed to have fallen through an open window.
Neighbours rushed him to Salmaniya Medical Complex, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite receiving specialised treatment, he later died from his injuries, according to reports.
The death has prompted an outpouring of grief among the Indian community in Bahrain, as well as among the boy’s classmates and teachers.