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Indian boy, 7, dies after fall from building in Bahrain

Grade 2 pupil succumbs to injuries after ICU admission

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Indian boy Derick Joseph Jismon, a grade 2 student, died after falling from a residential building in Bahrain.
Indian boy Derick Joseph Jismon, a grade 2 student, died after falling from a residential building in Bahrain.
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A seven-year-old Indian boy has died after falling from a residential building in Bahrain, local media reported, in an incident that has shocked the expatriate community.

The child, identified as Derick Joseph Jismon, a grade 2 student at the Indian School Bahrain, was the only child of an Indian expatriate couple.

The incident occurred at the family’s second-floor apartment near the American Mission Hospital, where the boy is believed to have fallen through an open window.

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Neighbours rushed him to Salmaniya Medical Complex, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite receiving specialised treatment, he later died from his injuries, according to reports.

The death has prompted an outpouring of grief among the Indian community in Bahrain, as well as among the boy’s classmates and teachers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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