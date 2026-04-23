An inspiring commencement: A day of purpose, preparedness, and pride at ASPAM

ASPAM Indian International School welcomes students with open arms, heartfelt smiles
Aligned with the visionary directive of our regulators, “Protected Nation Build Education,” ASPAM Indian International School welcomed its students with open arms and heartfelt smiles, ushering in Day 1 with remarkable warmth, meticulous planning, and an atmosphere brimming with optimism.
Students entered the campus with radiant smiles, boundless enthusiasm, and a palpable sense of joy, graciously welcomed by the teachers, Senior Leadership Team, and dedicated staff members. The Student Council members demonstrated exemplary leadership and responsibility by providing a comforting hand and guiding all students especially the new admission students to their respective classrooms.
The day commenced with a well-curated virtual assembly, eloquently addressed by the Principal, Senior Leadership Team, and student representatives from all phases. The proceedings began with a serene recitation from the Quran, followed by the UAE national anthem, the school song and insightful reflections by students, fostering unity, reverence, and collective pride.
In her address, the Principal emphasised on the school’s comprehensive emergency preparedness and crisis management plan under the initiative - SAFE (Students Alert for Emergency). She outlined the school’s core motto, “Act Fast, Act Safe,” reinforcing a culture of alertness, responsibility, and care, designed to equip students and staff with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively in any situation.
Teachers facilitated comprehensive and engaging sessions, presenting clearly structured health and safety protocols, in the context of emergency preparedness. A meticulously executed mock drill was conducted across the campus, equipping both students and staff with essential responsiveness and confidence to act effectively in emergency situations.
Classrooms soon transformed into vibrant hubs of interaction and intellectual energy, filled with animated conversations, collaborative exchanges, and joyful reunions among peers and teachers. Further enriching the day, students enthusiastically participated in “Proud of UAE” activities, expressing heartfelt solidarity and admiration for the nation, thereby reinforcing values of patriotism and cultural respect.
The day concluded with a seamless and well-coordinated dispersal, where teachers diligently ensured the safe and orderly transition of the enthusiastic and energetic students to their buses.It was truly a remarkable beginning — defined by cheerful faces, renewed connections, and a shared aspiration for excellence, safety, and holistic growth. ASPAM looks forward to a year distinguished by achievement, resilience, and meaningful learning.