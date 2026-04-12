GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Bahrain

Bahrain offers public schools choice between in-person classroom and remote learning

Higher education institutions may resume classroom learning or adopt a hybrid system

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bahrain offers public schools choice between in-person classroom and remote learning

Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Education has announced that students in public schools will be given the option to continue remote learning or return to in-person classes from April 19.

The decision applies to all educational stages, with schools set to contact students and parents this week to confirm their preferred mode of study. The move aims to enhance flexibility and ensure continuity in the academic year.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Private schools have been granted the authority to determine their own teaching format, whether remote or in-person, based on their individual circumstances, while informing the ministry of any changes.

Higher education institutions may resume classroom learning or adopt a hybrid system, particularly prioritising practical training for students nearing graduation.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, said the decision follows careful assessment to balance flexibility with uninterrupted learning, praising educators for maintaining continuity during exceptional circumstances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi sets strict rules for online lessons, teacher conduct and wellbeing

New rules introduced for online teaching and attendance

3m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Board exams cancelled: UAE universities to aid pupils

4m read
Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .

Oman Air, SalamAir extend flight suspensions

1m read
11 requirements introduced to strengthen inclusive education in 2026–27.

UAE sets new rules for students of determination

3m read