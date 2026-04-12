Bahrain offers public schools choice between in-person classroom and remote learning

Higher education institutions may resume classroom learning or adopt a hybrid system
Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Education has announced that students in public schools will be given the option to continue remote learning or return to in-person classes from April 19.
The decision applies to all educational stages, with schools set to contact students and parents this week to confirm their preferred mode of study. The move aims to enhance flexibility and ensure continuity in the academic year.
Private schools have been granted the authority to determine their own teaching format, whether remote or in-person, based on their individual circumstances, while informing the ministry of any changes.
Higher education institutions may resume classroom learning or adopt a hybrid system, particularly prioritising practical training for students nearing graduation.
Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, said the decision follows careful assessment to balance flexibility with uninterrupted learning, praising educators for maintaining continuity during exceptional circumstances.