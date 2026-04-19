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Bahrain King addresses repercussions of war

He said the country was successfully overcoming the challenges of the current stage

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Bahrain King addresses repercussions of war

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain received senior officials, during which several matters related to national affairs were reviewed as part of efforts to continue the Kingdom's progress and fulfil the aspirations of its citizens.

According to Bahrain News Agency, King Hamad expressed pride in the achievements of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in advancing government work and driving further development across various sectors.

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Addressing the repercussions of the war and the unjustified attacks launched by Iran against the Kingdom, he said the country was successfully overcoming the challenges of the current stage through the efficiency of its defence, security and civil defence forces, the solidarity of citizens, and the effective management of the government to ensure all essential needs are met and to respond professionally to emergency developments.

King Hamad added that the state will proceed firmly in addressing the consequences of the war. He noted that the Crown Prince and Prime Minister has been assigned, during the coming phase, with implementing comprehensive and decisive measures, including the introduction of programmes to resolve any gaps that have been identified in the defence or economic sectors.

King Hamad also directed the immediate initiation of the legal measures against those who have betrayed the nation or undermined its security and stability, alongside a review of cases relating to entitlement to Bahraini citizenship, with the appropriate legal procedures to be applied accordingly.

King Hamad noted that the situation remains sensitive and calls for steadfast adherence to national responsibility and the safeguarding of the homeland with no tolerance for negligence or dereliction of duty.

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