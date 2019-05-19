Commercial aircraft also alerted to risk from inadvertent attacks while flying over region

Flight deck personnel stand on the flight deck on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai - Bahrain on Saturday warned its citizens against travel to Iraq and Iran and asked those already there to return.

Bahrain's foreign ministry also warned against travel to Iran and Iraq, citing “the unstable situation in the region and the recent escalations and threats against security and stability”, in a statement released through the Bahrain News Agency.

In a sign of heightened tension Exxon Mobil have also evacuated foreign staff from an oilfield in Iraq.

The US on Wednesday pulled non-emergency staff members from its embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad out of apparent concern about perceived threats from Iran, while Germany and the Netherlands suspended training missions in Iraq by forces that are part of the international coalition to defeat ISIS.

Saudi prince calls Pompeo

Washington has tightened economic sanctions against Iran, trying to cut Tehran's oil exports to zero, and beefed up the U.S. military presence in the Gulf in response to what it said were Iranian threats to United States troops and interests.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman discussed regional developments, including efforts to strengthen security and stability, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Saudi Media Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

"We want peace and stability in the region but we will not sit on our hands in light of the continuing Iranian attack," Jubeir said.

"The ball is in Iran's court and it is up to Iran to determine what its fate will be." He said the crew of an Iranian oil tanker that had been towed to Saudi Arabia early this month after a request for help due to engine trouble were still in the kingdom receiving the "necessary care". The crew are 24 Iranians and two Bangladeshis.

Kuwait 'ready' in case of regional war

The current situation in the region due to rising tensions between the US and Iran, is “perilous”, head of the Kuwaiti parliament Marzouq Al Ghanem said on Thursday following a crisis meeting with government officials.

He added that the government confirmed readiness to handle emergencies “in case of the eruption of a war” in the region.

“According to the detailed explanation given by the ministers, it has become clear how delicate, sensitive and dangerous the stage ahead and the necessity of taking all measures for all possibilities,” Al Ghanem said, according to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA.

“At the foreign front, the situation is not assuring,” he added.

Aviation warning over Arabian Gulf