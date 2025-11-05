A new law requires them to observe maximum walking speeds on sidewalks.
Dubai: Starting January 1, 2026, pedestrians in Slovakia will no longer be exempt from speed limits. A new law requires them to observe maximum walking speeds on sidewalks.
Slovakia’s parliament has approved an amendment to the traffic law setting a maximum speed of six kilometers per hour on sidewalks in urban areas. The measure aims to reduce accidents as collisions involving pedestrians and e-scooter riders rise.
Shared responsibility for safety
Former Transport Minister Lubomír Vážny, who introduced the bill, said the goal is to “enhance safety on sidewalks amid the growing number of accidents involving scooter users.”
Who the law applies to
The limit applies not only to pedestrians but also to skateboarders, cyclists, and riders of electric or traditional scooters, all of whom are currently allowed on sidewalks in Slovakia.
Backing for the law
Supporters argue that drivers cannot always stop in time when pedestrians cross unexpectedly, and that many sidewalk collisions involving scooters and bikes are partly caused by pedestrians themselves.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox