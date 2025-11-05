GOLD/FOREX
Slovakia imposes sidewalk speed limits amid rising accidents

A new law requires them to observe maximum walking speeds on sidewalks.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The measure aims to reduce accidents as collisions involving pedestrians and e-scooter riders rise.
Dubai: Starting January 1, 2026, pedestrians in Slovakia will no longer be exempt from speed limits. A new law requires them to observe maximum walking speeds on sidewalks.

Slovakia’s parliament has approved an amendment to the traffic law setting a maximum speed of six kilometers per hour on sidewalks in urban areas. The measure aims to reduce accidents as collisions involving pedestrians and e-scooter riders rise.

Shared responsibility for safety

Former Transport Minister Lubomír Vážny, who introduced the bill, said the goal is to “enhance safety on sidewalks amid the growing number of accidents involving scooter users.”

Who the law applies to

The limit applies not only to pedestrians but also to skateboarders, cyclists, and riders of electric or traditional scooters, all of whom are currently allowed on sidewalks in Slovakia.

Backing for the law

Supporters argue that drivers cannot always stop in time when pedestrians cross unexpectedly, and that many sidewalk collisions involving scooters and bikes are partly caused by pedestrians themselves.

