GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia sets new rules for commercial use of public sidewalks

New rules set limits for cafes, restaurants on outdoor seating and sidewalk use

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia sets new rules for commercial use of public sidewalks
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has approved new rules governing the commercial use of public sidewalks across Saudi Arabia, in a move aimed at improving the country’s urban environment while preserving pedestrian safety.

The updated requirements set out clear rules for restaurants, cafés, and shops wishing to use adjacent pavements for outdoor seating or displays. The measures seek to ensure that such commercial activities enhance street vitality without obstructing pedestrian movement or disrupting traffic flow.

According to the ministry, the new framework strikes a balance between encouraging local investment and protecting public spaces, creating a cleaner, safer, and more organised urban landscape. It also defines precise standards for furniture layout, umbrellas, barriers, and decorative plants to maintain both functionality and aesthetic harmony.

Permits will be issued electronically via the “Balady” platform, offering streamlined procedures and full transparency for business owners. Authorities said the move underscores the ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop public spaces, modernise cityscapes, and reinforce Saudi cities’ status as attractive destinations for residents, visitors, and investors alike.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia to conduct siren tests on November 3

Saudi Arabia to conduct siren tests on November 3

2h ago1m read
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said it detected multiple violations.

Saudi Arabia closes 10 recruitment offices

1m read
'Night of Tribute' honours Indian for 48 years of dedication

Saudis bid farewell to Indian resident after 48 years

1m read
Major rail project set to transform the Kingdom’s transport landscape, cutting Riyadh–Jeddah travel time to under four hours, redefining future of transport

Saudi Arabia’s $7b rail: Riyadh to Jeddah in 4 hours

2m read