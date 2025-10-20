Saudi Arabia sets new rules for commercial use of public sidewalks

New rules set limits for cafes, restaurants on outdoor seating and sidewalk use
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has approved new rules governing the commercial use of public sidewalks across Saudi Arabia, in a move aimed at improving the country’s urban environment while preserving pedestrian safety.
The updated requirements set out clear rules for restaurants, cafés, and shops wishing to use adjacent pavements for outdoor seating or displays. The measures seek to ensure that such commercial activities enhance street vitality without obstructing pedestrian movement or disrupting traffic flow.
According to the ministry, the new framework strikes a balance between encouraging local investment and protecting public spaces, creating a cleaner, safer, and more organised urban landscape. It also defines precise standards for furniture layout, umbrellas, barriers, and decorative plants to maintain both functionality and aesthetic harmony.
Permits will be issued electronically via the “Balady” platform, offering streamlined procedures and full transparency for business owners. Authorities said the move underscores the ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop public spaces, modernise cityscapes, and reinforce Saudi cities’ status as attractive destinations for residents, visitors, and investors alike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox