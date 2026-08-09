Denmark shooting: Several injured as police hunt gunmen

Gunmen flee in white car after multiple people hit in Holbaek shooting
Several people were wounded on Sunday in a shooting in Denmark that police believed was linked to a settling of scores among criminals.
Police said in a statement they were present at several locations in Holbaek, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of Copenhagen, following "a shooting in which multiple people have been hit".
The incident was reported to police around 3:45 pm (1345 GMT).
"At this time, we cannot provide further information about their condition. The police presumption is that this is a settling of scores within the criminal milieu."
The perpetrators were seen leaving the scene in a white car, according to preliminary information, police said, asking members of the public with information to come forward.