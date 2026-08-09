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Denmark shooting: Several injured as police hunt gunmen

Gunmen flee in white car after multiple people hit in Holbaek shooting

Last updated:
AFP
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Authorities probe suspected gang-related violence west of Copenhagen
Authorities probe suspected gang-related violence west of Copenhagen
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Several people were wounded on Sunday in a shooting in Denmark that police believed was linked to a settling of scores among criminals.

Police said in a statement they were present at several locations in Holbaek, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of Copenhagen, following "a shooting in which multiple people have been hit".

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The incident was reported to police around 3:45 pm (1345 GMT).

"At this time, we cannot provide further information about their condition. The police presumption is that this is a settling of scores within the criminal milieu."

The perpetrators were seen leaving the scene in a white car, according to preliminary information, police said, asking members of the public with information to come forward.

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