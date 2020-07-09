Dubai: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added four more symptoms to the list of COVID-19 signs. The new symptoms are nausea or vomiting, congestion, runny nose and diarrhoea.
The virus, declared a global pandemic with infection rates currently at 12 million-plus, has been known to elicit a number of reactions from a body. While many people remain asymptomatic, the virulence of the flu has can also prove fatal, especially for those with immunocompromised systems.
Previously, CDC’s list of red-alerts for COVID-19 were:
• Fever or chills.
• Cough.
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
• Fatigue.
• Muscle or body aches.
• Headache.
• New loss of taste or smell.
• Sore throat.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation lists suspicious signs in degrees of commonly found.
According to WHO, the common symptoms are:
• Fever.
• Dry cough.
• Tiredness.
Less common symptoms are :
• Aches and pains.
• Sore throat.
• Diarrhoea.
• Conjunctivitis.
• Headache.
• Loss of taste or smell.
• A rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.
Serious symptoms are:
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
• Chest pain or pressure.
• Loss of speech or movement.
WHO on its website says that on average it takes up to 5-6 days for an infected person to show symptoms. However, this period has go up to 14 days.