Congestion or a runny nose are one symptom of COVID-19. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: REX/Phanie Agency
Dubai: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added four more symptoms to the list of COVID-19 signs. The new symptoms are nausea or vomiting, congestion, runny nose and diarrhoea.

The virus, declared a global pandemic with infection rates currently at 12 million-plus, has been known to elicit a number of reactions from a body. While many people remain asymptomatic, the virulence of the flu has can also prove fatal, especially for those with immunocompromised systems.

Previously, CDC’s list of red-alerts for COVID-19 were:

• Fever or chills.

• Cough.

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

• Fatigue.

• Muscle or body aches.

• Headache.

• New loss of taste or smell.

• Sore throat.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation lists suspicious signs in degrees of commonly found.

According to WHO, the common symptoms are:

• Fever.

• Dry cough.

• Tiredness.

Less common symptoms are :

• Aches and pains.

• Sore throat.

• Diarrhoea.

• Conjunctivitis.

• Headache.

• Loss of taste or smell.

• A rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

Serious symptoms are:

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

• Chest pain or pressure.

• Loss of speech or movement.

WHO on its website says that on average it takes up to 5-6 days for an infected person to show symptoms. However, this period has go up to 14 days.