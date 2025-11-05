Dubai court fines man Dh4,000 for assaulting fiancée, overstaying visa

The defendant denied the charges, claiming the incident was only a verbal argument
The Dubai Court of Misdemeanours has fined an Asian man Dh3,000 for assaulting his fiancé inside his residence, in addition to Dh1,000 for residing illegally in the UAE after his visa had expired, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The case dates to April when an Asian woman filed a complaint stating she had been assaulted in the defendant’s apartment in the Al Mankhool area of Dubai. She told investigators that she was in a relationship with the defendant and that they were formally engaged.
On the day of the incident, an argument broke out between the couple, escalating into a verbal dispute and then physical assault. The man allegedly struck her with his hand, causing bruising to her arms and swelling in various parts of her body.
The woman added that she had seen a conversation on the defendant’s phone containing pictures of other women, reportedly sent by his mother as potential matches. This angered her, leading to a confrontation, during which the defendant assaulted her. She sought medical attention, and a doctor confirmed she suffered bruises and pain that temporarily prevented her from performing daily activities for up to 20 days.
During the investigation, the defendant denied the charges, claiming the incident was only a verbal argument and that the victim became hysterical, went to the balcony, and attempted to harm herself. He alleged she threatened to file a complaint if he ended the relationship.
After reviewing the case, hearing both parties and examining the medical report, the court ruled that sufficient evidence had been established through the victim’s testimony and the documented medical report. The court stated that physical assault is legally established once bodily harm occurs, even if it does not result in serious injury.
