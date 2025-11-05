GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Court-Crime

Dubai court fines man Dh4,000 for assaulting fiancée, overstaying visa

The defendant denied the charges, claiming the incident was only a verbal argument

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai court fines man Dh4,000 for assaulting fiancée, overstaying visa
Shutterstock

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanours has fined an Asian man Dh3,000 for assaulting his fiancé inside his residence, in addition to Dh1,000 for residing illegally in the UAE after his visa had expired, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The case dates to April when an Asian woman filed a complaint stating she had been assaulted in the defendant’s apartment in the Al Mankhool area of Dubai. She told investigators that she was in a relationship with the defendant and that they were formally engaged.

On the day of the incident, an argument broke out between the couple, escalating into a verbal dispute and then physical assault. The man allegedly struck her with his hand, causing bruising to her arms and swelling in various parts of her body.

The woman added that she had seen a conversation on the defendant’s phone containing pictures of other women, reportedly sent by his mother as potential matches. This angered her, leading to a confrontation, during which the defendant assaulted her. She sought medical attention, and a doctor confirmed she suffered bruises and pain that temporarily prevented her from performing daily activities for up to 20 days.

During the investigation, the defendant denied the charges, claiming the incident was only a verbal argument and that the victim became hysterical, went to the balcony, and attempted to harm herself. He alleged she threatened to file a complaint if he ended the relationship.

After reviewing the case, hearing both parties and examining the medical report, the court ruled that sufficient evidence had been established through the victim’s testimony and the documented medical report. The court stated that physical assault is legally established once bodily harm occurs, even if it does not result in serious injury.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Defendant returned only Dh1,500 and refused to pay back the remaining amount.

UAE businessman convicted for fake Golden Visa offer

1m read
Man ordered to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

Man ordered to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

1m read
Court orders man to repay Dh447,000 after loan dispute

Court orders man to repay Dh447,000 after loan dispute

1m read
One of the victims died from severe injuries, while the other two suffered varying degrees of harm

Drunk driving in UAE: Woman to pay Dh200k blood money

1m read