Dubai: Man who stabbed attacker to be deported

Two vendors had a street altercation last year; defendant must also pay Dh10,000 fine
Dubai appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling sentencing an Asian vendor to one month in prison, a fine of Dh10,000, and deportation after serving his term, following his conviction for stabbing a compatriot during a street altercation.
According to court records, the incident occurred in February of last year in Dubai Investment Park. Police received a report of a fight in which one man was stabbed twice, once in the back and once in the chest, following a dispute between the two men, both of whom are Asian nationals.
A witness told investigators that he saw the victim kick the defendant, grab him by the neck, and push him to the ground before attempting to leave the scene.
The defendant, who worked as a vegetable vendor in the area, then got up, pulled out a knife, and chased after the victim, stabbing him twice before fleeing. Emergency services transported the injured man to the hospital.
The Dubai Criminal Court had initially convicted the vendor and imposed the sentence, which the Appeals Court confirmed this week. The ruling also stipulates that the defendant be deported from the UAE after completing his prison term.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox