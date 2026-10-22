Indian family considers leaving Australia after racist attack and safety concerns
An Indian-Australian family in Brisbane is considering leaving their apartment and returning to India after a 19-year-old man allegedly hurled racist abuse at them and threatened to blow up their residential building.
Harley Adams appeared before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 21, after being charged with offences relating to threats and serious vilification, following an alleged incident in Morningside, in Brisbane’s east.
The incident reportedly occurred at about 12.30 am on Monday, October 19. Queensland Police said the alleged threats and abusive remarks were directed at a family at a residential address. Police arrested Adams on Tuesday, October 20, at accommodation in Spring Hill.
According to Australian media reports, the family is considering breaking its lease and returning to India because of concerns for its safety.
The incident has also reportedly unsettled other residents in the apartment complex. The court heard that some residents had broken their leases and moved out because of Adams’ alleged behaviour.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Kahler described the alleged incident as an “extraordinary racist outburst” during the court hearing, according to ABC News.
The court heard that Adams allegedly believed the family had complained about him, leading to his eviction from the apartment complex. The prosecutor said Adams became apologetic after learning that the family had not made such a complaint.
Magistrate Peter Saggers stressed that the court took threats of violence seriously.
“When you say you're going to do things, then the court will proceed based on that's what you mean,” Saggers said, as quoted by ABC News.Bail under strict conditions
The court granted Adams bail on Wednesday, subject to strict conditions. He must wear an electronic monitoring device, stay away from the apartment complex and its residents, and report to a local police station three times a week.
The matter has been adjourned until November 16.
Queensland Police said the charges followed an investigation by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism Investigation Group into alleged hate-motivated threats.The allegations have not been proven in court. Adams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.