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Planning child travel? Philippines names pages to avoid fake travel clearance services

Parents warned against unofficial Facebook groups promising faster minors' travel permits

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Public urged to connect with official communication channels for proper assistance and information
Public urged to connect with official communication channels for proper assistance and information
Website / New NAIA Infra Corp.

Dubai: Parents planning to send children to travel have been advised to avoid relying on unverified social media services, as Philippine authorities have officially named Facebook pages offering fake travel clearance assistance.

The Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Minors Travelling Abroad (MTA) programme, has noted that several online pages falsely claim to help process or speed up travel clearances required for minors.

In an advisory, DSWD MTA has specifically identified Blackbox Travel and Tourism, Flightdeck Junielen Taniola, and Blackboxph Travel Corporation.

The agency has clarified that these pages are not connected to the government and are not authorised to handle any part of the application process.

“Any information or messages coming from this group are not verified and may not be in accordance with MTA regulations,” read the advisory.

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Fake services spread across social media

The warning has come after the identified pages and related online groups gained attention on Facebook, with some communities reaching around 2,200 members.

These pages have reportedly promoted services related to flights, visas, tours, and travel clearances, presenting faster processing. However, officials have stressed that such claims are misleading and not recognised by the government.

A travel clearance is required when a minor or a child below 18 years old travels abroad alone or with someone other than their parents.

This has been mandatory to prevent child trafficking and failure to present it can result in being stopped at departure.

Official system already available online

The DSWD has emphasised that the MTA programme already operates through a streamlined online application system.

Parents and guardians can apply directly by submitting complete documentary requirements through official channels. The system has been designed to make the process faster, simpler, and more accessible.

Relying on unverified third parties can lead to delays, additional costs, and incorrect submissions that may affect travel plans.

To ensure smooth processing, the agency has advised applicants to file their travel clearance at least 30 days before their scheduled flight.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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