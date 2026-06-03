Philippines: Why House expelled Cavite Rep. Kiko Barzaga

House takes rare step, ousts Cavite lawmaker over ethics, conduct violations
MANILA: The House of Representatives expelled Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga, one of the most severe disciplinary actions available to Congress.
The vote on Tuesday came after lawmakers found him guilty of "disorderly behaviour", "conduct unbecoming of a legislator" and repeated violations of the chamber’s code of conduct.
The House approved the recommendation of its Committee on Ethics and Privileges by a vote of 265-14, with eight abstentions.
The expulsion stemmed from a complaint filed by Iloilo Rep. and Deputy Speaker Janette Garin, who accused Barzaga of repeatedly disrupting House proceedings, disrespecting fellow lawmakers and publishing social media content that the committee said undermined the dignity and integrity of the institution.
In its report, sponsored by 4PS Party-list Rep. JC Abalos, the committee concluded that Barzaga violated Sections 141(a) and (b) of the House Rules, which require members to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects positively on the House and to comply with its rules and procedures.
The committee also found that his actions fell short of the standards prescribed under Republic Act No. 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.
“The Committee approved a recommendation to impose the penalty of expulsion from office on Barzaga pursuant to Section 16, paragraph 3, Article VI of the Constitution, Section 142, Rule XX of the Rules of the House of Representatives, and Section 52(b)(5), Rule IX of the Committee Rules,” the report stated.
The ethics panel said the decision to recommend expulsion was influenced by Barzaga’s disciplinary history. According to the committee, the Cavite lawmaker had previously been suspended twice for 60 days each and continued to engage in conduct deemed damaging to the institution.
“The Committee considers that another penalty of suspension will not likely deter the improper behaviour, which continuously reflects negatively on the image of the House of Representatives,” the report said.
The case centered on several incidents in September 2025.
The committee cited social media videos posted by Barzaga that featured altered images of House leaders, livestreams conducted from inside the session hall, sarcastic remarks directed at colleagues and behaviour that lawmakers described as disruptive to parliamentary proceedings.
Barzaga defended his actions during the investigation, arguing that they constituted protected political expression and occurred while sessions were suspended rather than formally in progress.
The committee rejected those arguments, ruling that lawmakers are expected to uphold standards of professionalism, decorum and respect at all times while inside House premises.
“The session hall represents statesmanship; it is not a place for unruly or disorderly conduct,” the committee said.
Under Article VI, Section 16(3) of the Constitution, each chamber of Congress has the authority to discipline its members for disorderly behavior, including suspension or expulsion.
Congressional expulsions are exceedingly rare in Philippine political history, making Tuesday’s vote one of the most significant disciplinary actions taken by the House against a sitting member in recent years.
With the House adopting the committee’s recommendation, Barzaga ceases to be a member of the House of Representatives, although legal and judicial remedies may still be available to challenge the action.