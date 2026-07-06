Can KIKO’s Love Fusion fix foundation trust issues?

The new formula claims skincare benefits built for heat, humidity and air-con shifts
The beauty industry has been promising us skincare-makeup hybrids for years. KIKO MILANO’s Love Fusion might actually mean it.
Foundation has a trust problem–not with the product itself, but with the promises. The category has genuinely evolved: formulations are smarter, ingredients more considered than ever. But the specific demands of Gulf skin still catch most global launches off guard. Heat, humidity, and the whiplash of stepping from 42-degree outdoors into aggressively air-conditioned interiors is where even good foundations get complicated.
Which is what makes Love Fusion worth a second look. KIKO MILANO—the Milan-born brand democratising beauty since 1997—has entered the conversation with their new Love Fusion 24H Moisture Radiant Foundation. In a market where established names have staked serious claims, confidence requires credibility. The ingredients list earns it the right to try.
The hero formula boasts 96% natural origin ingredients and 86% skin-loving activities. What makes it genuinely interesting is the LOVE BOND PRO-TECH system: a PEG-free emulsifier fusing pigments with a plant-based silicone simulator. You get the slip and blur of a silicone formula without the silicone. In 2026, that’s not just a clean beauty tick—it’s a technical achievement.
Then there’s the KIKO LOVE COMPLEX—less marketing acronym, more considered skincare cocktail. Hyaluronic Acid for sustained hydration. Rose Extract for barrier comfort. Organic Barley Water as an environmental shield. For skin navigating dry cabin air, sun exposure and cooled interiors, barrier support isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s the whole point.
At 49 shades, and in a market as beautifully diverse as the UAE, the range matters more than most. Whether those shades cover the full spectrum—with the undertone nuance that really matters—will be answered at the counter. But in a category where brands that stop well short of that, the intention reads as genuine. The collection also adds two supporting players: a concealer designed to blend seamlessly with the foundation, and the Gleam Dream cushion highlighter—a
melting texture that promises buildable, skin-like glow rather than disco-ball intensity. Points for restraint.
Emily Ratajkowski fronts the campaign, and if the brief was “make foundation feel like a cultural moment,” she’s right. The 90s rom-com concept is nostalgic without being niche, and romantic without being saccharine. It makes a foundation launch feel fun. That alone deserves credit.
What KIKO has built is a formula that takes the right influences seriously. It doesn’t ask you to abandon what’s already working—it asks you to try something that might work better.
Sometimes that’s the right kind of love story.