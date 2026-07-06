Can KIKO’s Love Fusion fix foundation trust issues?

At 49 shades, and in a market as beautifully diverse as the UAE, the range matters more than most. Whether those shades cover the full spectrum—with the undertone nuance that really matters—will be answered at the counter. But in a category where brands that stop well short of that, the intention reads as genuine. The collection also adds two supporting players: a concealer designed to blend seamlessly with the foundation, and the Gleam Dream cushion highlighter—a