Casa Milano and Arredo3 complete four years of partnership, strengthening Italian design presence across the GCC

“Completing four years of partnership with Arredo3 is an important milestone for Casa Milano,” said Mohammed Azhar Sajan, Founder, Casa Milano. “Casa Milano has become a key supplier of Arredo3 in the GCC, supported by the multiple Arredo3 displays across our showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. Arredo3 represents the quality, flexibility and Italian design excellence that our customers expect from a premium kitchen brand. Our vision is to make Casa Milano the first name people think of when they search for Arredo3 in the Middle East, and we are proud to bring the full Arredo3 experience closer to homeowners and the design community across the region.”