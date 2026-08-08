GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Nepal rescuers find five bodies months after deadly avalanche

The bodies of three foreigners and two Nepalis were discovered near the Chinese border

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image. An Italian-Canadian, a German, an Italian and two Nepalis were killed near the Tibet border last year.
Illustrative image. An Italian-Canadian, a German, an Italian and two Nepalis were killed near the Tibet border last year.

Kathmandu: Rescuers in Nepal have found the bodies of five mountaineers, including three foreigners, killed in an avalanche last year near the Chinese border, a local government official said Saturday.

"Five bodies, three foreigners and two Nepalis, who had been missing since last November, have been discovered," said Biswash Karki, chairman of Gaurishankar Rural Municipality.

The foreigners were an Italian-Canadian, a German and an Italian, he told AFP.

The avalanche hit the climbers on the lower flanks of the 5,630-metre (18,471-foot) Yalung Ri peak, near Nepal's border with Tibet.

Locals and rescuers discovered the bodies on Thursday, Karki said, adding that the local authority was working to recover them.

"Ever since they went missing, we had been deploying the army, police and local rescue teams to search for them, but thick snow had covered their bodies," the official said.

Senior local police officer Manoj Kumar Lama said a rescue helicopter was sent to the area on Friday, but "due to bad weather, our team has not been able to reach the spot".

"Our rescue team will airlift the bodies once the weather clears," he told AFP.

Home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, Nepal welcomes hundreds of climbers and trekkers every year.

According to the Himalayan Database, an expedition archive, more than 1,000 people have died on peaks since 1950, with avalanches killing almost a third of them.

Related Topics:
Nepal

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph shows a fire at the site of a drone strike on a shopping centre in Sumy late at night on July 20, 2026, amid the Russian strikes in Ukraine. File photo.

Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's northeast: report

1m read
A combo photo shows US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump on Iran deal: 'I'm not looking to kill people'

3m read
In this file handout photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purja's Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest.

Avalanche in Pakistan: Nirmal Purja among 10 missing

4m read
Germany auto giant BMW has announced up to 8,000 job cuts by the end of 2027 as part of a "voluntary redundancy" plan due to slimmer margins and US tariffs.

BMW to cut 8,000 jobs due to slimmer margins, tariffs

2m read