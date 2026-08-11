Gita Ghaemmaghami: Rethinking design for the way we live today

Blending technology, comfort and style to future‑proof home renovations
Renovation is increasingly becoming less about simply updating an outdated space and more about adapting the home to contemporary lifestyles. Across the GCC, homeowners are looking for spaces that reflect how they live today, with greater attention to comfort, aesthetics, functionality, and personal expression. Bathrooms have evolved from purely functional spaces into important parts of the home experience.
Design should be the starting point, but it should always be considered alongside how the space will actually be used. A successful renovation brings together aesthetics, functionality, and longevity. It is worth thinking about the overall visual language of the space, from finishes and colours to the proportions of fittings and the way different elements work together. At GROHE, we have always believed that good bathroom design comes from bringing these elements together rather than treating each component in isolation. It is also important to look beyond what is immediately visible. Planning what sits behind the wall, for example, can create greater flexibility in the visible design while supporting reliable, long term performance.
Absolutely. Consumers are becoming more discerning about their living spaces and are looking for interiors that feel considered rather than standardised. The bathroom is no exception. There is greater interest in creating a cohesive design language across the space, where sanitaryware, faucets, showers and finishes work together rather than being selected independently.
The best technology is often the technology that integrates seamlessly into the design. In a bathroom, innovation does not necessarily need to be visible to make a difference. Concealed systems and thoughtfully engineered solutions can help create cleaner, more minimalist spaces while supporting functionality and ease of use. This is particularly relevant during renovation, when homeowners have an opportunity to rethink not only what they see, but also the infrastructure behind the finished space.
Start with the experience you want to create rather than simply the products you want to replace. Think about how the space should look, feel, and function several years from now. Renovation is an opportunity to bring together design, technology and quality in a way that supports modern lifestyles. A well designed renovation should balance current aesthetic preferences with timeless design and long term performance. It should also consider the elements that are less visible but fundamental to the performance of the space. When these considerations come together, renovation becomes more than an aesthetic update. It becomes an opportunity to create a home that is better suited to modern life.