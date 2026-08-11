Gita Ghaemmaghami: Rethinking design for the way we live today

How is the approach to home renovation changing across the GCC?

Renovation is increasingly becoming less about simply updating an outdated space and more about adapting the home to contemporary lifestyles. Across the GCC, homeowners are looking for spaces that reflect how they live today, with greater attention to comfort, aesthetics, functionality, and personal expression. Bathrooms have evolved from purely functional spaces into important parts of the home experience.

What should homeowners consider when renovating a bathroom?

Design should be the starting point, but it should always be considered alongside how the space will actually be used. A successful renovation brings together aesthetics, functionality, and longevity. It is worth thinking about the overall visual language of the space, from finishes and colours to the proportions of fittings and the way different elements work together. At GROHE, we have always believed that good bathroom design comes from bringing these elements together rather than treating each component in isolation. It is also important to look beyond what is immediately visible. Planning what sits behind the wall, for example, can create greater flexibility in the visible design while supporting reliable, long term performance.

Is there a shift towards more personalised bathroom design?

Absolutely. Consumers are becoming more discerning about their living spaces and are looking for interiors that feel considered rather than standardised. The bathroom is no exception. There is greater interest in creating a cohesive design language across the space, where sanitaryware, faucets, showers and finishes work together rather than being selected independently.

How can technology enhance a renovation without compromising design?

The best technology is often the technology that integrates seamlessly into the design. In a bathroom, innovation does not necessarily need to be visible to make a difference. Concealed systems and thoughtfully engineered solutions can help create cleaner, more minimalist spaces while supporting functionality and ease of use. This is particularly relevant during renovation, when homeowners have an opportunity to rethink not only what they see, but also the infrastructure behind the finished space.

What is your advice for homeowners planning a renovation today?