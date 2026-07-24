How GROHE’s finishes transform bathrooms into timeless personal sanctuaries

At GROHE, this philosophy is expressed through collections that unite precision engineering with refined craftsmanship. The Allure Brilliant Private Collection showcases distinctive finishes such as Brushed Warm Sunset and Supersteel, complemented by premium materials including Caesarstone quartz inlays. The Atrio Private Collection takes a more architectural approach, where clean, understated forms create an enduring design language that transcends trends. True luxury, however, extends beyond aesthetics. Every finish must deliver lasting performance while preserving its appearance through years of daily use. GROHE combines decades of expertise in brass and zinc manufacturing with advanced surface technologies, including PVD coating and GROHE StarLight, to ensure exceptional durability and quality.