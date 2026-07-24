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How GROHE’s finishes transform bathrooms into timeless personal sanctuaries

Precision engineering and refined finishes redefine the modern bathroom

Last updated:
Friday
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Stefan Schmied, Leader of IMEA, LIXIL International.
Stefan Schmied, Leader of IMEA, LIXIL International.

The modern bathroom has evolved beyond a purely functional space. Today, it reflects personal taste, supports well-being, and serves as an extension of contemporary living. In this transformation, finishes and accessories have become far more than decorative elements, they define the character and experience of the space. Carefully selected finishes introduce warmth, contrast and individuality, enabling architects, designers and homeowners to create spaces that feel both timeless and deeply personal.

At GROHE, this philosophy is expressed through collections that unite precision engineering with refined craftsmanship. The Allure Brilliant Private Collection showcases distinctive finishes such as Brushed Warm Sunset and Supersteel, complemented by premium materials including Caesarstone quartz inlays. The Atrio Private Collection takes a more architectural approach, where clean, understated forms create an enduring design language that transcends trends. True luxury, however, extends beyond aesthetics. Every finish must deliver lasting performance while preserving its appearance through years of daily use. GROHE combines decades of expertise in brass and zinc manufacturing with advanced surface technologies, including PVD coating and GROHE StarLight, to ensure exceptional durability and quality.

Luxury is in the details, integrating design and enduring performance. It transforms the bathroom from a functional necessity into a curated space, reflecting individuality while standing the test of time.

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