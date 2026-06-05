Philippines Senate shakeup: Lawyers' group says June 3 session with 12 senators 'lawful', citing 1949 SC precedent

Leadership shakeup lawful as quorum based on available, not total, senators
Manila: The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) declared on Thursday that a controversial Senate session conducted with only 12 senators present was lawful and valid, citing a landmark 1949 Supreme Court ruling that allows for a practical interpretation of quorum when some members are unavailable.
In an official statement, the IBP's 27th Board of Governors sought to clarify the quorum issue amid public confusion and partisan debate.
The group said the actions taken during the Wednesday (June 3) session, including leadership changes, are presumed to be official acts of the Philippine Senate.
The development comes amid a dramatic leadership shakeup in the upper chamber of Congress.
On June 3, a group of senators convened, pulling off a surprise leadership shake-up that broke a paralysed Senate impasse.
In the June 3 meeting, 12 senators ousted Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano's leadership and declaring most top positions "vacant".
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was elected as Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate President, and Senator Migz Zubiri was restored as Majority Leader.
The shake-up occurred after a two-day paralysis in the upper chamber. The Senate had been unable to hold sessions due to a lack of "quorum".
This standoff stemmed from an earlier walkout by the minority bloc (led by Tito Sotto) on May 26 to avoid a vote on online voting rules backed by Cayetano.
The deadlock was broken on June 3 when Senator Chiz Escudero, identified with the Cayetano bloc, made a surprise appearance, providing the crucial 12th vote needed to form a quorum.
A new majority block immediately formed, subsequently declaring all posts "vacant" except the Senate Presidency.
The move has been described by critics as a "coup" but was recognised by Malacañang.
The 1987 Philippine Constitution states in Article VI, Section 16(2): "A majority of each House shall constitute a quorum to do business."
With 24 senators, this is typically interpreted as 13.
However, the IBP referenced the Philippine Supreme Court's ruling in Avelino v. Cuenco (1949), which addressed a similar situation.
In that case, the high court held that "majority" refers to a majority of available members -- over whom the Senate can exercise jurisdiction, not necessarily all 24.
The IBP statement highlighted two senators who could not attend as of June 3, 2026: one detained on a non-bailable offense (Senator Jinggoy Estrada) and another (Senator "Bato" dela Rosa) whose whereabouts have been unknown since May 11, 2026.
This, the IBP contends, reduced the effective total to 22, making 12 a majority.
The statement quoted extensively from the Avelino decision, emphasising a pragmatic approach: “the Constitution should be interpreted in a way that allows the Senate to function, and not be blocked by the absence of Members who cannot realistically be made to attend.”
The IBP statement gained attention after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Tina Arceo-Dumlao of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.
Her post, which included images of the two-page document, quickly circulated as debates over the Senate's legitimacy intensified.
Supporters of the leadership change hailed the IBP's position as affirmation of the rule of law and the chamber's ability to continue legislative work.
Critics, including members of the ousted leadership bloc led by figures like Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, have questioned the move's validity and vowed legal challenges.
This is not the first time the Avelino doctrine has been invoked.
It was previously cited in 2015 during sessions affected by senators facing legal issues.
The Senate is scheduled to adjourn until July.
The new majority has urged focus on legislative priorities for the people, while the political rift could delay pending bills.
Legal observers expect potential challenges, though the IBP's stance and Malacañang's recognition may bolster the new leadership's position.
The IBP, the official organisation of all Philippine lawyers, plays a key role in providing guidance on legal and constitutional matters.