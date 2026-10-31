Philippines: Over 2,000 evacuated as Mayon Volcano erupts

Moderately explosive eruption occured, prompting authorities to evacuate over 700 families
Dubai: More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the Philippines after Mayon Volcano erupted, sending ash into the air and prompting authorities to raise its alert status to Level 3.
A total of 746 families, comprising 2,041 individuals, have been evacuated across Albay province following the moderately explosive eruption on October 30, according to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO).
The eruption has occurred at around 11.53am, sending an ash plume approximately three kilometres above the volcano’s crater rim.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has subsequently raised Mayon’s status from alert level 2 to alert level 3, indicating an increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.
According to APSEMO’s monitoring report 161-2026, evacuations have been carried out in Tabaco City, Camalig, and Barangay Baligang in Ligao City.
Of the 746 families evacuated, 531 were from Tabaco City, 205 from Camalig, and 10 from Ligao City.
Meanwhile, local governments in Malilipot, Legazpi City, Sto. Domingo, Daraga, and Guinobatan have been closely monitoring the situation and the safety of residents.
Authorities are continuing to coordinate emergency preparations as volcanic activity remains a concern for communities surrounding Mayon.
Emergency response measures have been stepped up following the eruption. The Provincial Disaster Operation Centre of APSEMO has placed the provincial health office on red alert to ensure continuous monitoring and coordination with affected local governments and emergency response clusters.
The provincial health office has also distributed 22,000 surgical masks to health facilities across the province to help protect residents from the possible effects of volcanic ashfall.
“The public is still advised to follow the authorities’ instructions and avoid entering the six-kilometre permanent danger zone,” stated APSEMO.
Authorities have also issued a warning to livestock and poultry raisers, pet owners, and other residents about the potential impact of volcanic ash on animals.
In a separate statement, the Albay Veterinary Office (AVO) has urged animal owners to take precautions to protect their livestock and pets from ashfall.
“Volcanic ash can cause health and welfare risks to our livestock, including difficulty breathing, irritation of the eyes and skin, contamination of food and drinking water, and reduced appetite and productivity,” shared AVO.
The veterinary office has advised livestock owners to keep animals inside their enclosures or in safe shelters during ashfall.
Food and water containers should be covered, while drinking water must be kept clean and free from ash contamination. Animals should also be cleaned or washed to remove ash that accumulates on their bodies.
Owners have been reminded to use appropriate face coverings to reduce animals’ exposure to airborne ash.
The AVO has cautioned owners against allowing animals to graze in areas covered with volcanic ash or consume food and water that may have been contaminated.
Animals should be kept away from ashfall and protected from getting wet while volcanic ash is present.
“Any signs of illness, death, or severe weakness and distress in animals should be reported immediately to the nearest Municipal Agriculture Office, City Veterinary Office, or AVO for appropriate attention and immediate action,” said AVO.
Authorities continue to urge residents to remain vigilant, follow official safety instructions, and prioritise the protection of both people and animals as Mayon Volcano’s activity is monitored.